Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,829 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $14,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.96. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

