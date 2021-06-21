Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,099 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,099 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of CEVA worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 347.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 29,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,621,000 after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

CEVA stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $993.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 150.60 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

