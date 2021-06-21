Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 144,578 Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 144,578 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 5,151.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,175 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2,164.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 212,819 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $62.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.08. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

