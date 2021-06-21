Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $238.20 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.