Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.89 Million

Equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report sales of $55.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the highest is $56.68 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $49.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $246.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $297.84 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $298.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,323.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378 in the last three months. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 367,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,649,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEBO traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.43. 1,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.83. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

