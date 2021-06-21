PEPS Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $224,912.24 and $66.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00029952 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00158758 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,453,751 coins and its circulating supply is 45,213,581 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars.

