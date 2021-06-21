Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 136,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,000. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 868,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,572,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,150,000 after buying an additional 2,705,199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.45. 1,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,831. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

