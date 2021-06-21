Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP reduced its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of Peridot Acquisition worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $995,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peridot Acquisition stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

