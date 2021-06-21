Permanens Capital L.P. Buys 15,662 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,137 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

UBER stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.42. 465,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,747,354. The company has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

