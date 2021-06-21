Permanens Capital L.P. Has $106,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Permanens Capital L.P. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,453. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $70.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.