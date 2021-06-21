Permanens Capital L.P. Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,482,000 after acquiring an additional 586,697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,942,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404,563 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,357,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,947,000 after acquiring an additional 867,161 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191,872 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,710,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,044,000 after buying an additional 1,423,815 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,417,966. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

