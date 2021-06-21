Permanens Capital L.P. Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in IAA were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,657,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in IAA by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IAA by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.04. 5,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,619. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.73. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

