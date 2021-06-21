Permanens Capital L.P. Has $682,000 Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Switch were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Switch by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,286,000 after acquiring an additional 106,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of Switch stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,306. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,345,576 shares of company stock valued at $26,693,891 in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

