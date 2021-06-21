Peseta Digital 24 Hour Volume Hits $155.00 (PTD)

Peseta Digital (CURRENCY:PTD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, Peseta Digital has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Peseta Digital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peseta Digital has a market capitalization of $393,789.53 and $155.00 worth of Peseta Digital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00053392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00125893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00162837 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,646.90 or 1.00231042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Peseta Digital Profile

Peseta Digital’s total supply is 143,855,974 coins. Peseta Digital’s official Twitter account is @PesetaDigital and its Facebook page is accessible here

