Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$6.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.09.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,560. Also, Director Brian Davis purchased 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at C$898,480.18. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $507,338.

PEY stock traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.27. The company had a trading volume of 850,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,286. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$1.63 and a 12 month high of C$7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.74.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

