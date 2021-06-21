Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$8.50 at National Bankshares

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PEY. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

Shares of PEY opened at C$6.92 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$1.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Brian Davis purchased 21,600 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at C$898,480.18. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total transaction of C$51,618.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$184,795.23. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $507,338.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

