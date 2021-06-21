Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.68.

PHR stock opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -77.39 and a beta of 1.19. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 10.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,738. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Phreesia by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

