PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.53

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.53 and last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 45934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on PHX shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. The company has a market cap of C$226.76 million and a P/E ratio of 533.75.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$68.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 625.00%.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

