Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,005 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 93,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

FNDX stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.