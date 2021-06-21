Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,005 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 93,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

FNDX stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43.

