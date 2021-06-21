Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 204,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,405 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $287,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 42.3% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,594 shares of company stock worth $7,473,364. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $114.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

