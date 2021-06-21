Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $218,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Kaspick LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

AMP stock opened at $236.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.79 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.98.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

