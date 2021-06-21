Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 256 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,972,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 384,597 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $40,309,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $18,267,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,792,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $111.56 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.