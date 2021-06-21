Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 95 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,797,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Humana by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,892,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.94.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $423.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

