Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $242,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $31.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

