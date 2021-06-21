Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 228,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $492,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,503,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,027 shares of company stock worth $16,876,392. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $150.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

