Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after buying an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,083,000 after purchasing an additional 782,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,333,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,848,000 after acquiring an additional 541,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,959,000 after acquiring an additional 474,735 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $84.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.