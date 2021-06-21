Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,561,000 after purchasing an additional 172,091 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 438,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 248,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

PIPR stock opened at $124.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.34. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $131.26.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $431.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.