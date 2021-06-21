Pirl (PIRL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Pirl has traded up 227.4% against the dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $110,095.84 and $9.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,607.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,964.13 or 0.06023555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $482.32 or 0.01479176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.97 or 0.00410846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00132650 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.11 or 0.00708775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.00392486 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00040843 BTC.

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

