Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Powell Industries worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $32.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $381.16 million, a P/E ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.28. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

