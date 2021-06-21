Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.34

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Premier Investments alerts:

Premier Investments Company Profile

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Retail and Investment. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.