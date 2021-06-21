Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRBZF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Premium Brands from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Premium Brands from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Premium Brands from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Premium Brands from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $102.66 on Monday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.31.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

