Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.10

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $923,906.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,688,752 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

