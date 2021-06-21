Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORBC opened at $11.23 on Monday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $893.00 million, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.57.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORBC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

