Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,758 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after buying an additional 168,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNA shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -10.27. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

