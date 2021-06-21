Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $471,000 Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after buying an additional 444,788 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Everbridge by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after buying an additional 185,953 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,184,000 after buying an additional 128,914 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,746,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 555,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,326,000 after buying an additional 127,846 shares during the period.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $128.29 on Monday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

