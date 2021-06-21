Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $57.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $59.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

