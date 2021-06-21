Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,131 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 185,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after acquiring an additional 41,418 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,092,000 after acquiring an additional 254,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,507,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 184,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $14,009,353.16. Insiders have sold 884,634 shares of company stock worth $64,486,277 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $74.01 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.