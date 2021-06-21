Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,183 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.12, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.50. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

