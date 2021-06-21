Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 781 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,139 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

NYSE FSLY opened at $56.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $471,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,604,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,123 shares of company stock valued at $11,415,418. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

