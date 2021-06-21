Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 11,901 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 113,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.61.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.