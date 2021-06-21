Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will report $5.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. Profire Energy reported sales of $4.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $23.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $23.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 207,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,713. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 million, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.36. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 111,344 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 35.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.