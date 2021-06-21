Prosper Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.81 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. Prosper has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Prosper coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00059570 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001385 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002508 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013857 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002954 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

