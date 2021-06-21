Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 399.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,453 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.57% of Owens & Minor worth $16,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $208,976.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,590. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.23. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.61.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

