Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of DaVita worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $121.63 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.30 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.22.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,501 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

