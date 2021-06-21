Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 14,991 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cincinnati Financial worth $16,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 84,029 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINF. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $113.82 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $60.61 and a 52-week high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.52.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

