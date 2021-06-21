Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $15,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $175.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.64. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $180.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.34.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

