Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,864 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $16,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $87,548,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of TAP opened at $54.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

