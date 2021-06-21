Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,514 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX stock opened at $211.78 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $145.85 and a one year high of $235.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.