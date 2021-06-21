PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.60. PTC reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock worth $863,800. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,412 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in PTC by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,616,000 after acquiring an additional 788,995 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PTC by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $220,629,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. PTC has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.49.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

