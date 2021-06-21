Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,532 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.08% of Adobe worth $192,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $566.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,646. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.03 and a 52-week high of $570.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $507.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $270.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

